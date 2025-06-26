Coastal security drill 'Sagar Kavach' begins in TN's Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A two-day joint coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach, commenced in Thoothukudi on Wednesday exercise aimed at enhancing the preparedness of the security agencies to counter potential maritime threats. The exercise is scheduled to conclude at 4 pm on Thursday.

Personnel from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Group, CISF, state police, and the Gulf of Mannar Forest Department took part in the exercise.

As part of the drill, participants were divided into two groups- the Blue Force, comprising actual security personnel, and the Red Force, representing mock intruders. The objective was for the Blue Force to detect, intercept, and neutralise threats posed by the Red Force.

During the exercise, residents along the coastal stretch were alerted and encouraged to report any suspicious movement or presence of outsiders.

According to officials, the mock operation led to the successful “capture” of 12 Red Force operatives who attempted to infiltrate vital locations.

“A team of six intruders was apprehended at the Thoothukudi fishing harbour, while four more were intercepted onboard a country boat about one nautical mile from Trespuram fishing jetty,” said a police officer. “Two others were detained at old harbour bus stop.”