Disciplinary actions against TN cops highlight need for sensitisation

CHENNAI: The arrest of a head constable in Thiruvallur district and the disciplinary action against three policemen attached to the GCP on Wednesday has once again highlighted the continuing problem of high-handed and insensitive behaviour of a section of police personnel towards the public and the need for sensitisation.

Raman, a head constable with Kanakamma Chatthiram police station in Thiruvallur district, was arrested and sent to jail after a short video clip of him physically assaulting a woman, who had come with two of her female acquaintances, to follow-up and to highlight the continuing sexual harassment and threat she allegedly faced from an individual.

After the video clip went viral on social media and attracted criticism from the opposition parties on Tuesday, the district police said that he was suspended. On Wednesday, the incident of Bensam, an Inspector of Police with the MKB Nagar police station in North Chennai, to cut the hair of three youngsters, aged around 18-19, who had grown more hair and had coloured them, had evoked criticism.

They were picked up by the police for allegedly causing public nuisance. Concerns had been raised in the past about the stigmatised view, particularly among the policemen, towards youngsters from north Chennai who colour their hair.