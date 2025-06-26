EPS likely to commence tour from July

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to kick off his long-anticipated state-wide tour in the last week of July or early August. Sources said he is expected to begin the tour from a southern district, although the itinerary and schedule are yet to be finalised. The tour is aimed at boosting cadre morale and addressing a series of public meetings across the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

AIADMK sources said Palaniswami shared his plan during a two-day meeting with district secretaries and party district in-charges, which concluded on Wednesday. Significantly, he has set July 10 as the deadline for completing the formation of booth committees.

After reviewing the progress in another round of meetings, Palaniswami is expected to begin his tour from southern Tamil Nadu and wrap it up with a massive public meeting in Chennai. During his interaction with office-bearers, EPS took stock of the progress in strengthening booth-level structures.

The deadline for completing this task has already been extended multiple times, and party functionaries now have time until July 10. Continuing his series of internal consultations, Palaniswami will meet IT wing functionaries on June 27 and 28. Following these discussions, the party is likely to announce the appointment of more youngsters to strengthen digital operations in the run-up to the Assembly polls.