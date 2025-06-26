Ethiraj college admits first trans woman

CHENNAI: For the first time, Ethiraj College for Women has offered admission to a transgender student this year. P Shivin, a transwoman, got admission with a full scholarship in the BCom (computer science) department on Wednesday.

College chairman VM Muralidharan handed over the admission letter to Shivin in presence of principal S Uma Gowrie and other staff.

The journey to Ethiraj for Shivin, a native of Theni, was filled with challenges and has not been easy.

“With much difficulty I managed to finish my schooling in Theni. Few trans persons in Chennai helped me apply at Ethiraj, and I am grateful that I got a seat here,” said Shivin.

“My parents died many years ago and my siblings hardly supported me,” she added. Shivin wants to take up a job in the IT sector, and be able to support herself and be an inspiration for the transgender community.

Muralidharan said the college management is committed to support all segments of students.

“Admitting a transgender for the first time is a milestone, demonstrating the institution’s commitment to create an all inclusive society,” he said.