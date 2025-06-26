Framework for TN’s first net-zero industrial park released

CHENNAI: Seeking alignment of manufacturing ambitions with global climate targets, the state government in collaboration with the government of Singapore launched a framework to develop Tamil Nadu’s first net-zero industrial park at Tiruvallur, on Wednesday.
A net-zero industrial park is a manufacturing complex designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions.
The (NZIP) Framework, released by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Singapore Consul-General Edgar Pang, will embed sustainability principles into the design and operation of future industrial hubs.
The framework was jointly developed by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) and Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.
The framework aims to embed sustainability principles into the design and operation of future industrial hubs, and offers a roadmap for governments and businesses to reduce carbon emissions across the industrial value chain.
Targeted at developing countries, with a special focus on Tamil Nadu, the NZIP framework is designed for light industries and manufacturing sectors and offers a pathway by integrating renewable energy sources, advanced technologies for resource efficiency, and innovative waste management solutions.
However, it does not yet fully address the complex decarbonisation challenges of heavy industries such as metals, minerals, and petrochemicals.
The future iterations of the framework may expand its guidance to include these sectors, which are among the largest contributors to industrial emissions globally.
The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) led the technical drafting, supported by inputs from Enterprise Singapore, the Centre for Liveable Cities, and other national agencies.
At its core, NZIP framework draws on case studies from both countries and practical insights from Singaporean companies operating in Asia.
In a social media post, Rajaa said, “This new initiative will help industries reduce emissions by 50% by 2030 and aim to reach net-zero by 2050, thus aligning us with the world’s most forward-looking climate goals.” This target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is set in alignment with the Paris Agreement.
The detailed blueprint will guide every aspect of running the park including emissions accounting standards, infrastructure planning, and financing model, SIPCOT MD Dr K Senthil Raj said.