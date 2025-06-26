Framework for TN’s first net-zero industrial park released

CHENNAI: Seeking alignment of manufacturing ambitions with global climate targets, the state government in collaboration with the government of Singapore launched a framework to develop Tamil Nadu’s first net-zero industrial park at Tiruvallur, on Wednesday.

A net-zero industrial park is a manufacturing complex designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions.

The (NZIP) Framework, released by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Singapore Consul-General Edgar Pang, will embed sustainability principles into the design and operation of future industrial hubs.

The framework was jointly developed by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) and Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The framework aims to embed sustainability principles into the design and operation of future industrial hubs, and offers a roadmap for governments and businesses to reduce carbon emissions across the industrial value chain.

Targeted at developing countries, with a special focus on Tamil Nadu, the NZIP framework is designed for light industries and manufacturing sectors and offers a pathway by integrating renewable energy sources, advanced technologies for resource efficiency, and innovative waste management solutions.