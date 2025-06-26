Hindu Munnani functionary hacked to death in TN's Tiruppur, two detained

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur city police have detained two youths, including a political party functionary, in connection with the murder of a local Hindu Munnani functionary in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The deceased was V Balamurugan, (30), of Theni, who was residing on Kamaraj Street in Kumarananthapuram area of Tiruppur city.

Police sources say Balamurugan was into knitwear business and financing along with friends in the city and he was a member of the Tiruppur North Union Executive Committee of the Hindu Munnani.

Balamurugan got married only six months ago.

Balamurugan was attacked early on Wednesday when he was talking to two friends on Kamaraj Street. Two men with sickles arrived all of a sudden and attacked him. Though he tried to escape from them, the duo chased him and hacked him to death. Hearing his screams, his friends and the public gathered but the assailants had already fled.

The Tiruppur North police rushed to spot and rescued his body and sent it to the Tiruppur Government Hospital. KS Praveen Gowtham, Deputy Commissioner of Police, visited the spot.