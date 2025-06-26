IP facilitation centre opened at Anna University

CHENNAI: An intellectual property (IP) facilitation centre (IPFC) has been set up at the Tamil Nadu Council for Science and Technology at Anna University, which functions under the higher education department. The union MSME ministry has provided `40 lakh to establish the centre.

The centre will work as a resource and guidance centre to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) towards increasing their awareness on IP rights and designs, and fostering the adoption of IP and practices.

It will also help MSMEs to innovate, compete, and grow.

Higher education officials said the objective of the centre is to increase IP filings in the MSME sector in the state.

“The centre is ready and the staff required for the project has already been recruited. Now the council is taking up potential innovations for implementation and providing services to MSMEs as per their requirements,” said a senior higher education official.

He further stated that many MSMEs in the state have been using path-breaking technologies and innovative techniques to manufacture products, however, due to lack of awareness regarding IPR, they are not coming forward to file patents or copyright.

“This centre will provide them guidance and direction by enhancing their knowledge and skill development, promoting collaboration and partnerships, and monitoring and evaluating impacts of their innovations,” added the official.

In 2024-25, the patent information centre, established in the council to provide facilitation services regarding IP, helped in filing 115 patent applications, of which, two parents were granted. Three copyright applications were filed, of which, two were granted, and 43 industrial design applications were filed, of which, 38 were granted.

“This new facilitation centre will give a major boost to our work, “ said a council official.