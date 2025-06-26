Kuravar family alleges illegal detention of woman, children by Perambalur Police

PERAMBALUR: Perambalur district police have been accused of illegally detaining two minor children and subjecting their parents to custodial torture raising 'concerns over violations of child protection norms and arrest procedures' by a Scheduled Caste Kuravar family.
The family claimed that they tried calling emergency helplines (100, 1098, CM's Cell) soon after the detention on Monday, June 23, and later posted a formal complaint with the Chief Minister’s Cell on Tuesday. They said that they also attempted to file a missing persons complaint with Vallam police, but were turned away.
Perambalur SP Adarsh Pachera denied the charges when contacted by TNIE. “They are habitual offenders. Every time they are arrested, they make such allegations. The children were not held in custody,” he said, adding that existing case records substantiate police action.
According to the family, the children--aged eight years and eight months--along with their mother Chellammal, were picked up by Padalur police from near Keelavasal in Thanjavur on Monday evening “without any warrant or proper intimation.” They were allegedly confined in an undisclosed location for over 24 hours and released only on Wednesday morning
According to the Perambalur Police press release late on Wednesday, three individuals, P Vijayakanth (33), Dhanush (20), and V Suresh (33), had been arrested by the district police on Wednesday in connection with five burglary cases in and around Perambalur. These cases, involving theft of gold and silver jewellery by breaking door locks, were registered under the jurisdiction of Padalur Police Station (2 cases), Maruvathur Police Station (2 cases), and Perambalur Rural Police Station (1 case).
According to police sources, Vijayakanth has a history of involvement in property crimes, with at least 17 previous cases registered against him across various police stations in the state, which he confessed to. The cases relate to offences such as theft, burglary, and robbery, indicating a repeated pattern of criminal activity.
It also stated that, "A special investigation team was formed under the direction of Perambalur District Superintendent of Police Adharsh Pachera. Following leads and confidential information, the team traced the suspects to Thanjavur and recovered stolen jewellery." However, the release did not mention the detainment date and the whereabouts of 'suspect' Chellamal
Speaking to TNIE, Chellammal said, "They locked me and my children inside a room. It wasn’t a police station; it looked like an isolated building. I could hear my husband being beaten. They kept threatening us to confess. My children were terrified." She also alleged verbal abuse and pressure to admit to the crimes. She is currently staying with her children at a relative’s house in Perambalur.
The family claimed no arrest memo or detention notice was issued. After Chellammal’s release, a relative, M Rasathi, submitted an affidavit to the Judicial Magistrate Court II in Thanjavur stating that the men were blindfolded, tied, and assaulted in custody, while the woman and children were hidden unlawfully. The plea, seeking protection and action against the police, was rejected, citing jurisdictional constraints.
K Jayasudha, Executive Director of Witness for Justice, said the organisation filed complaints with Thanjavur and Pudukkottai police, child protection officials, SC/ST commissions, and the NHRC on Tuesday. "Detaining children without protocol is a grave violation," she said.
Advocate S Vinoth Kumar, also associated with Witness for Justice, added, "Even if the children weren’t accused, they must be presented before a Child Welfare Committee. Under Section 36 of the Juvenile Justice Act, a child found in police custody without cause must be treated as a child in need of care and protection. Holding them in an undisclosed location without informing guardians or child welfare authorities is not just a lapse, it’s a fundamental breach of the child’s right to safety and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution."
Legal experts assisting the family noted procedural violations under Section 100 of the BNSS and the Supreme Court’s D K Basu guidelines. The family plans to move court seeking bail and to pursue custodial torture charges.