Kuravar family alleges illegal detention of woman, children by Perambalur Police

PERAMBALUR: Perambalur district police have been accused of illegally detaining two minor children and subjecting their parents to custodial torture raising 'concerns over violations of child protection norms and arrest procedures' by a Scheduled Caste Kuravar family.

The family claimed that they tried calling emergency helplines (100, 1098, CM's Cell) soon after the detention on Monday, June 23, and later posted a formal complaint with the Chief Minister’s Cell on Tuesday. They said that they also attempted to file a missing persons complaint with Vallam police, but were turned away.

Perambalur SP Adarsh Pachera denied the charges when contacted by TNIE. “They are habitual offenders. Every time they are arrested, they make such allegations. The children were not held in custody,” he said, adding that existing case records substantiate police action.

According to the family, the children--aged eight years and eight months--along with their mother Chellammal, were picked up by Padalur police from near Keelavasal in Thanjavur on Monday evening “without any warrant or proper intimation.” They were allegedly confined in an undisclosed location for over 24 hours and released only on Wednesday morning