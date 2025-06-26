Newly-installed electric pole collapses on auto, driver injured in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A 55-year-old autorickshaw driver sustained injuries after a recently-installed electric pole dislodged and collapsed on his vehicle stationed at Sriram Nagar in Kovilpatti of the district on Wednesday. The driver, P Petchiyan, is being treated at a private hospital.

The incident that occurred a few metres away from a private school triggered concerns over the quality of the electric pole.

Dismissing the concerns, a senior Tangedco official said that it fell down as the water pipeline of the Kovilpatti municipality passing under it suffered leakage, loosening the soil and leading to the accident.

The municipality had been asked to fix the water leakage before installing a new pole a few metres away, the official added.