Not enough doctors in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, scan reports delayed

THOOTHUKUDI: Patients visiting Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) are facing significant delays in receiving scan reports, with hospital sources attributing the issue to a shortage of radiologists in the facility’s radiology department.

The department, which caters to over 400 patients daily, provides a range of diagnostic services including CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, X-rays, and mammograms. However, only three doctors are currently handling the entire caseload, leading to long wait times for scan interpretation and report issuance.

Patients allege that report delays of over a week are affecting critical treatments and procedures. “I underwent a CT scan on June 21, but received the report only after five days,” said a 50-year-old patient, highlighting the impact on timely medical decisions. Hospital sources revealed that the issue worsened after one of the doctors was deputed to the Government Hospital in Kovilpatti. “The shortage of staff was already a concern. The recent deputation has made the situation worse,” a source said.

Doctors from other departments have also raised alarms, particularly those involved in surgeries. "Surgeries are getting postponed due to the delay in receiving scan reports. This directly affects the treatment outcomes and recovery of patients,” a senior staff member said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) town secretary M S Muthu, in a statement, urged the state government to urgently appoint more radiologists at TKMCH. “The radiology department plays a vital role in diagnosing both in-patients and out-patients, particularly those needing emergency care. The government must step in and address the staff shortage,” he said.

Attempts to reach Dean Dr Sivakumar for comment were unsuccessful.