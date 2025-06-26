Tamil Nadu man drops Rs 4 crore documents in hundi, daughter wants them back

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In an unusual incident, officials at the renowned Sri Renugambal Amman Temple in Padavedu discovered property documents worth Rs 4 crore inside the temple hundi, bringing to light a family dispute that has now escalated into a legal battle.

During routine verification of donation records on Tuesday, under the supervision of Tiruvannamalai HR&CE Assistant Commissioner Shanmugam Sundaram, two property deeds were found inside the hundi.

The documents were traced to Vijayan, a retired army personnel from Konaiyur village near Arani, who donated the properties following a domestic dispute with his wife, Kasthuri.

Police sources said Vijayan, estranged from his wife due to prolonged discord, donated the properties—together valued at around Rs 4 crore—on May 8 and 10. He claimed he made the offering seeking peace, and has since faced threats from his family. He also expressed plans to donate another property to the Tirupati temple.

However, his elder daughter, Subbulakshmi, has opposed the donation, alleging the properties were jointly acquired and her father was mentally unwell at the time. The family has approached the court and submitted a petition seeking return of the deeds.

The HR&CE department stated that documents offered through the hundi cannot be returned, and will be accepted once legally registered in the temple’s name.