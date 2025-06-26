Thug Life’s early OTT release may cost producers Rs 25 lakh fine

CHENNAI: Thug Life, the much-anticipated reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after over three decades, continues to falter after an underwhelming theatrical release on June 5.

The film faced critical and commercial disappointment, alongside controversy in Karnataka over Kamal’s remarks on the Kannada language, resulting in a ban.

Now, the film is expected to stream on Netflix within four weeks, violating the standard eight-week OTT window in North India. This move may cost Raaj Kamal Films International a Rs 25 lakh penalty from multiplex chains.

Netflix, which initially valued the film at Rs 130 crore, has allegedly revised the deal to Rs 110 crore. The film features Kamal Haasan as a gangster and Silambarasan as his adopted son.