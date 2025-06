CHENNAI: A Dhanya Varshini, a precocious Class 2 child of the Panchayat Union Primary School of Kangayam union in Tiruppur district, has become a storyteller in her own right as her observations of a bird’s world have now become part of the books released under the state government’s Vasippu Iyakkam (reading movement) this year. Her story Kuruvi Muttai (Sparrow’s Egg) will now be read by students across the state.

The state government launched the programme two years ago to promote reading as a movement among schoolchildren. Under the initiative, students are encouraged to read books suited to their reading level during free time and library period in schools.

The ‘iyakkam’ has taken a leap of faith in its third year, with 51 books, containing one story each written entirely by a student or a teacher, being released this year. More than 1.74 crore copies of these books are currently being distributed among students across the state, and Dhanya has now earned the pride of place of being the youngest story contributor.

It all began when Dhanya spotted a sparrow building a nest on the porch of her tiled-roof house last year. She was thrilled to observe the bird’s routine and her father would gently lift her on his shoulders so that she could peek into the nest where she saw three eggs one day.

She watched as the eggs hatched and the birds fed and cared for the babies, and the chicks eventually grew big to build a new nest of their own. Dhanya’s story also describes how her home turned into a lively space for the birds and the chicks.

Dhanya’s excitement about the experience led her to narrate the story to several people, including her teacher G Maheswari.