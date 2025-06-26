TN to restore 100 tanks in four districts at Rs 111 crore

CHENNAI: In a major push to strengthen irrigation facilities, the state government has granted administrative sanction to the Water Resources Department (WRD) to carry out repair, renovation and restoration (RRR) works in 100 water tanks across Kallakurichi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts.

The initiative will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), which focuses on efficient use of water and expanding irrigation coverage.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 111.48 crore, with the state government contributing Rs 10.56 crore. The remaining funds are expected from the union government. “A total of 89 tanks are located in the Madurai region covering Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts, while the remaining 11 are in Kallakurichi district under the Chennai region,” a senior WRD official told TNIE.

As per the conditions of the scheme, to get funds from the centre, a government order has been issued declaring that all 100 tanks are free from encroachments. “WRD officials have inspected and certified that all 100 tanks are encroachment-free,” the official said. Following this, a formal request for central funds has been sent. “We hope the funds will be sanctioned in the first week of July. Once the funds are sanctioned, we will float the tenders,” the official added.