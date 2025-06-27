1st phase of Schneider Electric’s Hosur plant to be ready for operations by January 2026

CHENNAI: The first phase of Schneider Electric’s five lakh sq ft manufacturing facility at Horizon Industrial Park in Hosur will be ready by January 2026. Located along the Bengaluru-Chennai NH, the site is poised to become a key hub for the company’s battery management systems (BMS) portfolio, as per company sources.

The plant will produce uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units, power distribution units (PDUs), and precision cooling products which are in demand in the expanding IT and data infrastructure sectors across the country, company sources told TNIE.

The development is being executed in two phases, in partnership with Horizon Industrial Parks, a logistics platform backed by Blackstone Real Estate funds. The first phase includes a dust-free manufacturing area and modern office infrastructure, designed to support a workforce of around 1,500, including both direct and indirect employees.

The second phase, expected seven months after the first, will add a bespoke, high-spec facility tailored to Schneider’s operational needs, a company release stated.

While job creation figures are yet to be finalised, company sources indicated further details will be shared at a later stage.” This new facility underscores Schneider Electric’s long-term vision for sustainable and efficient manufacturing in India,” said Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, and MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India in a statement. “It aligns with our commitment to the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.”

The facility has received Platinum pre-certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), and will integrate rooftop solar panels, advanced HVAC systems, skylights, EV charging stations, and smart lighting controls. Solar generation capacity will be scaled further in the second phase to enhance energy independence, the sources said.

Urvish Rambhia, from Blackstone Real Estate, described the project as a strategic milestone and praised TN’s enabling environment for manufacturing. Horizon Industrial Parks manages over 7.3 million sq ft in the state. The Hosur facility forms part of Schneider’s broader effort to localise production and build resilient supply chains.