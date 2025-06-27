2,153 treated for dog bite so far in Madurai's Thirumangalam Government Hospital

MADURAI: The number of people bitten by stray dogs is on the rise in Thirumangalam taluk. According to sources, around 2,100 patients have been treated for dog bite in Thirumangalam Government Hospital in the last five months.

Speaking to TNIE, former president of Kappalur Panchayat - R Kannan said, "There are more than 1,900 families in our panchayat, and we are worried about dog bite. Over the last two years, there has been a rapid increase in dog bites. We are unable to do anything about it because we cannot kill dogs. Every time a person is attacked by a dog, he or she visits the Thirumangalam Government Hospital which is four kilometres away."

An official in Thirumangalam Government Hospital said, "There is an increase in the number of anti rabies vaccines being administered by us. This is directly linked in increase of dog bite incidents. Also, we administer immunoglobulin shots if we see any deep wounds of muscles, for safety."

An official from the Rural Development (Madurai) said,"We are coordinating with officials and president of each panchayat on the issue. Since, panchayats don't have staff and vehicles to catch stray dogs, they cannot do anything on this matter. We have informed the town panchayat or municipality near the panchayat to catch dogs and also carry out Animal Birth Control (ABC)."

----------

Dog bite cases in 2025

376 - January

345 - February

382 - March

384 - April

460 - May

206 - June (till 15)



Source: Health department