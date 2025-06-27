Ally MDMK miffed with DMK for ‘poaching’ its former MLA candidate

CHENNAI: The recent induction of Palladam K Muthurathinam, an MDMK functionary who was the party’s candidate for the 2021 Assembly election in Palladam constituency, into the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin has triggered resentment within a section of the MDMK, a key constituent of the ruling DMK-led alliance. Although the party, led by Vaiko, has not expressed disappointment openly, many MDMK leaders and functionaries, who spoke to TNIE, said they were dismayed.

“There is a tradition and convention in place in Tamil Nadu’s politics that a party will not admit a leader from an alliance partner, even if there were internal disputes within that party,” one of the leaders said.

Muthurathinam joining the DMK is being perceived by many in the MDMK as a signal by the DMK that it may not hesitate to hurt the party if it tried to mount pressure during 2026 election.

The MDMK recently passed a resolution at its general council meeting, stating that it should contest at least 12 Assembly seats in future to regain its recognition from the ECI. The MDMK was allotted six seats in 2021 and it was persuaded to contest on the DMK’s symbol. The four MLAs from the MDMK who got elected therefore are considered as DMK MLAs as per records. The party, however, resisted a similar pressure from the DMK in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Its lone candidate and party’s headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko contested and won on a free symbol from Tiruchy with the DMK’s support. There was already discontent within the MDMK that Vaiko was not allowed to continue for another term in Rajya Sabha since the DMK allotted his seat to Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Haasan. Durai had openly expressed dissatisfaction. The MDMK’s executive committee, meeting on June 29, is likely to discuss Muthurathinam’s defection since the party leadership has taken a serious note of it. “If such a trend of weakening the party continues, the functionaries will push the leadership to reconsider the alliance,” a leader said.