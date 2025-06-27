CM Stalin launches Rs 517 crore development works, announces new projects for Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of development initiatives worth Rs 517 crore, and announced five new infrastructure projects for Tirupattur district at a government function held in Mandalavadi.

Among the major announcements was the establishment of a new SIPCOT industrial park in Nallakunda, adjacent to the non-leather footwear manufacturing park that had been previously announced. The industrial estate, to be developed over 250 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, is expected to generate employment for around 5,000 people.

Stalin also announced the construction of a seven-kilometre road for residents of Neknamalai at a cost of Rs 30 crore and a new electricity substation at Kumaramangalam for Rs 6 crore to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the region. Additionally, a new library will be set up in Ambur at a cost of Rs 1 crore, and a multi-storey commercial complex will be constructed at the site of the old bus stand at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 90 completed projects valued at Rs 174.39 crore and laid the foundation stone for 60 new development projects estimated at Rs 68.76 crore.

As part of the function, Stalin also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 273.83 crore to 1,00,168 beneficiaries. The welfare packages included retrofitted two-wheelers for persons with disabilities, among others.

Some of the key completed projects include a Rs 182 crore drinking water scheme, Rs 425 crore worth of road infrastructure works, construction of 14 bridges, 489 school development works, and the establishment of 114 science laboratories in schools across the district.