Congress MLA M Vaithianathan, parents protest teacher shortage at Puducherry government school

PUDUCHERRY: Congress MLA M Vaidyanathan, accompanied by aggrieved parents, staged a protest at the Directorate of School Education on Thursday, demanding immediate action to address the acute shortage of teachers at the Navallar Nedunchezhaian Government Higher Secondary School in Lawspet, Puducherry.

The protest, which began at the Directorate office, saw a gathering of parents of Class 12 students who expressed deep concern over the absence of subject teachers for over a year. According to the MLA, the school currently lacks teachers for several key subjects, including Agriculture, Painting, Computer Science, Psychology, Tourism and Botany.

“For certain subjects, teachers are available only three days a week and are then deputed to other schools. The same teacher handles both Physics and Psychology, while the Mathematics teacher is also taking Tourism classes,” Vaidyanathan said.

While lauding the efforts of school principal Arpita Das for instilling discipline and tackling alcohol and substance abuse among students, the MLA criticised the School Education Department for its arbitrary redeployment of teachers, which he said was severely impacting the academic performance of students.

Despite repeated complaints from parents during parent-teacher meetings and multiple representations made by the MLA, including written appeals to the department, no action had been taken, he added.