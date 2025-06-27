Construction worker brutally murdered by unidentified gang near Tiruvannamalai in TN

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 43-year-old construction worker was brutally murdered by an unidentified gang in Nallavanpalayam near Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday night. The Tiruvannamalai West Police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased, identified as A Sanjeev, was a resident of Nallavanpalayam and worked as a daily wage labourer. He is survived by his wife and son.

According to police sources, Sanjeev was walking through Kamathenu Nagar on Tuesday night when a five-member gang allegedly intercepted and attacked him. The assailants allegedly stabbed him multiple times with knives before fleeing the spot.

Alarmed by the commotion, passers-by rushed to Sanjeev’s aid and took him to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday.

Based on an FIR filed by the Tiruvannamalai West Police, five individuals, including Prakash, a fellow construction worker from Thenimalai, have been taken into custody for questioning.

Speaking to the media, a senior police officer said, “Preliminary inquiries are in progress. Whether the murder was the result of prior enmity or any other motive will be ascertained after a detailed investigation.”