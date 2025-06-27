DMK’s R Siva slams Puducherry CM over handling of women’s aid scheme, urges Centre’s support

PUDUCHERRY: DMK State Organiser and Leader of the Opposition R Siva on Thursday strongly criticised Chief Minister N Rangasamy for the manner in which the Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance scheme for women is being handled, and urged the government to seek support from the union government instead of burdening the public through increased taxation.



In a press statement, Siva alleged that the announcement of the scheme was made solely with an eye on securing votes in the 2026 Assembly elections, likening it to similar political tactics seen in Delhi. He claimed that the CM had assumed financial backing would be extended by the BJP-led centre as part of a strategy to bring the AINRC under BJP control.



“However, the BJP has distanced itself from the scheme and has not released any funds. This has left the Rangasamy-led government scrambling for resources,” Siva said, adding that the BJP was deliberately withholding financial support to damage the image of the chief minister. He further accused BJP ministers, MLAs and local leaders of remaining silent on the issue.



He also charged the BJP with indulging in “divisive politics” that exploit differences in caste, language, and ethnicity to consolidate power.



Turning his criticism towards the territorial government, the DMK leader condemned the recent hike in taxes, including the increase in liquor tax and the steep rise in Guideline Land Register (GLR) values. These measures, he said, were being used to mobilise funds to meet poll-time promises. “The public is bearing the brunt of these decisions, without any sense of fairness or justice,” he added.



Siva demanded transparency in implementing financial welfare measures, including the proposed Rs 500 hike in assistance for senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities. He called for the matter to be discussed on the floor of the Assembly and urged the government to convene an all-party meeting to seek the views of elected representatives before proceeding with major financial decisions.



He accused Rangasamy of bypassing democratic processes in order to push through politically motivated schemes without due consultation.