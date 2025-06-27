EPS is NDA’s CM face in Tamil Nadu: Rajenthra Balaji amid speculation over Amit Shah’s remarks

PUDUKKOTTAI: Former AIADMK minister K.T. Rajenthra Balaji on Friday reaffirmed Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s leadership in Tamil Nadu, declaring him as the "commander" of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state and the alliance’s Chief Ministerial face for 2026.
Speaking to media persons in Pudukkottai, Balaji said, “EPS is the leader of NDA in Tamil Nadu. His word is final. All decisions on alliance, seat-sharing and leadership will be taken by him.”
His comments came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent interview to a Tamil daily, where Shah confirmed that the NDA would contest the 2026 Assembly polls under the AIADMK's leadership, with the CM candidate from the party.
On whether actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will join the NDA, Shah said, “There is still time. Wait and watch. Everything will become clear.”
However, Shah did not directly name EPS, which sparked speculation. Balaji played down this omission, saying, “He may have avoided naming EPS because elections are still months away, but within the party and the alliance, everyone knows EPS is the CM face.”
Speaking on Amit Shah’s comments about TVK, he said, “EPS is already working to bring together all anti-DMK forces. TVK’s entry into NDA cannot be ruled out. Only EPS has the political stature to unify such forces.”
Accusing the DMK of trying to derail the BJP-AIADMK alliance, Balaji said, “Some are plotting to divide us. DMK is behind it. Journalists must not fall for such games.”