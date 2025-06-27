EPS is NDA’s CM face in Tamil Nadu: Rajenthra Balaji amid speculation over Amit Shah’s remarks

PUDUKKOTTAI: Former AIADMK minister K.T. Rajenthra Balaji on Friday reaffirmed Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s leadership in Tamil Nadu, declaring him as the "commander" of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state and the alliance’s Chief Ministerial face for 2026.

Speaking to media persons in Pudukkottai, Balaji said, “EPS is the leader of NDA in Tamil Nadu. His word is final. All decisions on alliance, seat-sharing and leadership will be taken by him.”

His comments came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent interview to a Tamil daily, where Shah confirmed that the NDA would contest the 2026 Assembly polls under the AIADMK's leadership, with the CM candidate from the party.