Forced to abort female foetus, mom ends life in Tamil Nadu

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Unable to withstand the harassment of husband and in-laws over her female foetus, a five-month pregnant woman allegedly killed her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and ended her life at Karikalampadi village near Kilpennathur in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday.

Two days after Umadevi (25) and daughter Meghanasree were found dead in a well near their house, police on Thursday arrested Umadevi’s husband Vignesh (27), an auto driver, his parents Jayavel (58) and Sivagami (43), and a relative of the deceased woman, Sarathy (39), on the charge of abetment to suicide and other sections.

After Umadevi’s family raised the suspicion of murder, police are looking into that allegation too, sources said.

According to police, Umadevi and her husband had travelled to Tirupati on Monday, allegedly accompanied by Sarathy, to illegally determine the sex of the foetus.

Husband, in-laws held for abetment to suicide

Upon learning that it was a female foetus, the family pressured Umadevi to undergo an abortion, police said. When she refused, an argument broke out, and she was allegedly assaulted. Hours later, Umadevi and her daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances, police said.

According to the Tiruvannamalai police, after the locals spotted the bodies on Tuesday, they alerted the fire and rescue services personnel who recovered the bodies from the well and sent them to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.