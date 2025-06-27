Four Nagai fishermen attacked by Sri Lankan gang

NAGAPATTINAM: A group of four fishermen from Nagapattinam who put out to sea on Wednesday came under attack, allegedly from a gang of five Sri Lankan nationals, while fishing about 20 nautical miles off Kodiyakarai coast in the early hours of Thursday.

The injured fishermen, identified as M Senthil (47), D Mohan (33), M Arockia Dass (28) and Michael George (26) -- all from Seruthur – were admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital.

According to sources, the four ventured into sea in a fibre boat on Wednesday. Early on Thursday, when the group was about 20 nautical miles east off Kodiyakarai coast, the Sri Lankan nationals intercepted them and attacked them. They then decamped with the group’s fishing nets weighing about 500 kg,

GPS equipment, a mobile phone and a 12V battery, sources said.

While Senthil sustained an injury to the forehead, others reported pain from the attack without open wounds. All the four were admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital.