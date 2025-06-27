Irular family of 10 rescued from bonded labour in Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi

VILLUPURAM: An Irular tribal family of 10, including four children, was rescued from bonded labour at a private brick kiln in Kalingamalai village near Vikravandi on Tuesday evening. Following the rescue, Villupuram Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Murugesan issued Release Certificates and disbursed financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to each member of the family on Wednesday.

According to sources, the National Adivasi Solidarity Council (NASC) had alerted senior officials earlier this week after receiving information about the family’s plight. A field-level verification by the council confirmed the presence of bonded labourers at the site.

Acting swiftly, the matter was escalated to the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Justice Jaichandran. Subsequently, a coordinated team comprising the RDO, District Labour Welfare Officer, Vikravandi Tahsildar, and personnel from Kandamangalam police station conducted a late-night operation on Tuesday to rescue the family. The team also lodged a complaint with the police against the kiln owner, identified as K Palani.

Official sources said the family had borrowed Rs 50,000 from the kiln owner two years ago and had continued working at the kiln despite having repaid the amount through labour. The owner allegedly forced them to remain in bondage, claiming compounded interest had pushed the debt to Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking to TNIE, NASC Secretary K Krishnan said, “We received a tip-off from a source, and it was heartening to witness the swift convergence of various government departments — including the judiciary, revenue, and police — working together to secure the family’s release within 24 hours. This shows that if the system truly works for the marginalised, it can bring light into many lives.”

The rescued family has since been sent back to their native village in Cuddalore. However, the kiln owner is yet to be remanded, officials said.