Like Kalaignar, I will remain party chief till death: PMK founder Ramadoss

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday likened himself to former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi to once again assert his stance that he would remain the president of PMK until his death.

Addressing the media at his residence in Thailapuram, he said the ongoing tussle between him and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, could be resolved if Anbumani accepts the role of “working president” instead of insisting on holding on to party president post.

“As long as I am breathing, I will be the party president. Anbumani has been made working president. My late friend Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) remained president of his party till his death, while the current Chief Minister MK Stalin served as working president without causing any trouble,” he said.

“If Anbumani accepts the working president role, the issue will be resolved. He already held the president post for three years,” he added. Stating that he learned the values of civility and politeness from Karunanidhi, Ramadoss said his own conscience has told him that he should remain the PMK president till he is alive. He added that once he passes away, everyone knows well that it would be Anbumani who will lead the party and no one else from the family would take that position.