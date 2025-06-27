Madras High Court junks plea to ban online film review, cites free speech

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that it can’t prohibit online movie reviews as it will amount to curbing the fundamental right to free speech and expression.

Dismissing the petition filed by Tamil Nadu Active Film Producers’ Association seeking prohibition of online movie reviews for three days from the date of release, Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Thursday said such an order cannot be issued by the court as it is unsustainable.

He also remarked that if any such relief, as sought by the petitioners, is granted, it will amount to curbing the right to free speech and expression which is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, and review of the movies on social media is such a fundamental right.

Justice Venkatesh noted that even judges are not spared from criticism on social media. In the age of fast-growing social media, none could be possibly prevented from posting negative reviews on movies, he said, adding, however, the people shall weigh a movie by its contents and shall not let them be carried away by the online reviews on social media.