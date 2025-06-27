Portal on livestock prices on the anvil in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Animal Husbandry Secretary N Subbaiyan on Thursday announced the department is developing a new online portal to provide comprehensive information on prices of livestock, including cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, pigs, and other animals.

Addressing reporters during an event at Madras Veterinary College, he said the portal will offer daily updates on livestock prices with an aim to help farmers improve their earnings.

According to an official release, the Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency is building the portal, which will feature details of livestock available for sale in cattle markets and list animal prices across all districts. The initiative is expected to help farmers set competitive prices for animals sold in shandies (cattle fairs).

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Extension Forum, Puducherry, hosted a two-day conference titled ‘Transforming Livestock and Rural Development: A Paradigm Shift in Teaching, Research and Extension’ on Thursday.

At the event which will conclude on Friday, Subbaiyan stressed on the importance of stakeholder collaboration for sustainable growth in the livestock sector.