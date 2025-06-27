Priest among four booked for ‘inappropriate’ dance video in TN's in Srivilliputhur

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Four people, including the temporary priest of Periya Mariamman temple in Srivilliputhur, have been booked by police on Thursday, a day after a video showing them dancing in an “inappropriate manner” went viral. Subsequently, HR&CE department placed the temporary priest under suspension.

According to HR&CE officials, the video was not shot inside the temple premises but at a priest’s residence. A second video showing sacred ash being applied to women devotees without their consent was also circulated alongside the dance clip.

However, officials clarified that the two videos were unrelated and taken years apart, with the ash video dating back to 2018. “Only one person in the video, temporary priest Gomathivinayagam, appointed by the department, is officially associated with the temple.

He has been suspended. The priests in the two videos are not the same individuals,” an HR&CE official said. Officials suspect the video has been circulated now, ahead of the temple’s consecration next month.

Based on a complaint by advocate Pandiaraj, Gomathivinayagam, Vinod, Ganesan, and Sabarinathan (who shared the video), have been booked under Sections 296 and 79 of the BNS.

Police said Sabarinathan is the son of a former temple priest who shared the video due to previous enmity with Gomathivinayagam. Vinod and Ganesan, who appeared in the video, are said to be friends of Gomathivinayagam. All four are absconding.