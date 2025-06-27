Puducherry LG flags drug addiction among 23 per cent of government school students, cites survey

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Thursday said 23% of school students in Puducherry, particularly those in government institutions, are addicted to drugs, citing a recent survey.

“We are in a dangerous situation. A survey shows that 23% of students in Puducherry are involved in drug abuse, especially government school students. Even parents are struggling to address the issue,” he said, speaking at the ‘Routhiram Pazhagu – Drug-Free Puducherry’ awareness walk organised by Bharathi Foundation.

He warned of a strong police crackdown on drug peddlers and urged students to take responsibility for themselves and their peers. “You must protect yourselves and also guide your friends. You have the ability to build a healthy and prosperous India,” he told them.

The walk was organised in connection with International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and saw participation from hundreds of students, particularly those involved in the National Welfare Project. The event aimed to raise awareness and encourage student involvement in fighting drug abuse.

MLA V Ramalingam, Inspector General of Police Sathya Sundaram, Narcotics Control Bureau Additional DGP Deepak Kaushik, and members of the Bharathi Foundation also took part.

Later in the evening, the Puducherry Police organised a separate anti-drug awareness rally along Beach Road. The rally, which began at the Gandhi statue, was flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor. Students and officers took a pledge to fight against drug abuse, and a signature campaign was launched. Over 800 students from government and private schools participated.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, DGP Shalini Singh, Secretary to Government N Kesavan and DIG Sathya Sundaram also took part in the programme.