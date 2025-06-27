Tamil Nadu nurses want service of 7K regularised, stage stir

CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association staged a one-day dharna on Thursday, stressing on various demands, including regularisation of service of around 7,500 nurses.

Speaking to TNIE, N Subin, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association, said the service of around 7,500 nurses who were recruited through Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) in 2017 and 2019 has not been regularised.

As per norms, nurses recruited through MSRB have to work on contract basis for two years before getting their service regularised. But, Subin said, despite the order, many nurses are still working on contract basis.

He also said the health department has not implemented the Madras High Court order of equal pay and service benefits. While the regularised staff are paid around Rs 54,000 along with allowances, the contract nurses are getting just Rs 18,000 with allowance, Subin added.

The nurses also demanded that permanent nursing posts should be created based on the recommendations of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) in tune with the number of patients.