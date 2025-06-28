HR&CE dept schools get an infrastructure boost as CM Stalin unveils new buildings

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated additional classrooms, and other educational infrastructure built at a cost of Rs 13.94 crore, in two schools run by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department in Kilpauk and Choolaimedu.

An official release said Stalin inaugurated a new multi-storey school building for Ekambaranathar Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kilpauk, built at a cost of Rs 11.15 crore. He also launched the upgraded facilities at Anjugam Primary School, Choolaimedu, at a cost of Rs 2.79 crore.

The CM also distributed Rs 10,000 as educational assistance to 252 students of Classes 10 to 12, provided schoolbags with educational materials to 1,131 students, and gave bicycles to 166 students. As a token of appreciation, 10 students each received financial aid and schoolbags, while 40 students received bicycles.

He also visited classrooms and laboratories, interacted with students, and observed teaching and practical sessions.

Temples under the HR&CE department are not only religious centres but also serve society by running schools, training centres, care homes, and health facilities. Currently, 25 schools and 10 colleges (including a polytechnic) run by temples impart education to 22,455 students. Over the past four years, Rs 138.13 crore has been spent on upgrading educational infrastructure in these institutions.

HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, heads of Dharmapuram Adheenam, Kundrakudi Adheenam, Mayilam Bommapuram Adheenam, Sri Embar Jeeyar Mutt of Sriperumbudur, Velakurichi Adheenam, Chenai Mayor R Priyar, MLAs, and senior officials were present on the occasion.