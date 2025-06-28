Madras High Court denies anticipatory bail to MLA Jagan in teen abduction case

CHENNAI: Finding prima facie materials to establish his role in the abduction of a boy from Tiruvallur, the Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to KV Kuppam MLA and leader of Puratchi Bharatham party ‘Poovai’ M Jagan Moorthy.

Justice G Jayachandran said the court has arrived at an irresistible conclusion that for a fair investigation and fearless trial, the petitioner needs to be secured and subjected to custodial interrogation. The teenager was allegedly abducted as his brother had married a girl outside his caste from an affluent family in Theni.

“The call details collected show that the petitioner was in touch with ADGP HM Jayaram and other persons. These materials prima facie are sufficient to hold that the petitioner is a party to the alleged conspiracy,” the judge said in the order.

The matter pertains to the abduction of the teenager from his house in Tiruvalankadu police limits on June 7, 2025, by five unidentified persons in the marriage involving his brother. The kidnapped boy was later let go near the Perumbakkam bus stand. Preliminary probe brought to the fore the alleged involvement of Moorthy and HM Jayaram, an ADGP-rank IPS officer.

On Friday, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran assisted by Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniapparaj, representing the CB-CID, submitted that the investigating agency has collected electronic evidence, call records, photographs, CCTV footage and recovered Rs 7.86 lakh from the girl’s father Vanaraja that point to the MLA’s role in the case.