Madras High Court gives thumbs-up to for TNPL tournament to continue

CHENNAI: Allowing the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) tournament to go ahead, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) not to take further action until July 16, 2025 on the orders issued to the teams to remove certain sponsor’s logos from the team jerseys.

Hearing the petitions filed by the team franchises, including the Metro Nation Television Private Limited which owns the Chepauk Super Gillies, Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the relief stating the tournament is at an advanced stage; and so, the matches can go on.

He posted the matter to July 16 and directed the TNOGA to keep in abeyance further action pursuant to the impugned order till then.

Senior counsel PR Raman appeared for the petitioner and special government pleader Veda Bagath Singh represented the state and the home secretary and advocate Arvind Srevatsa appeared for the TNOGA.

The Metro Nation has challenged the impugned order issued on June 26 by TNOGA seeking to remove the logo of MELBAT LIVE from the team jersey, as it amounts to promoting online gambling and violation of the Tamil Nadu Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act.