Maternity leave can be included in bond period: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the state government to return the educational certificates of a doctor, which were withheld on the ground that she had gone on maternity leave without completing the mandatory two-year service done by postgraduate doctors.

A bench of justices G R Swaminathan and K Rajasekar observed that the 12-month maternity period should be counted as part of the bond period. The judges made the observation while allowing an appeal filed by the doctor, E Krithikaa, challenging an order passed by a single judge rejecting her previous petition.

During the admission to MS (General Surgery) at Thanjavur Government Medical College, Krithikaa signed a bond for the sum of Rs 40 lakh with an undertaking that upon completion of the three-year course, she would serve the government for at least two years. She was also required to submit her original certificates.

After graduating in August 2019, she served as an assistant surgeon at Thittakudi GH for a year and went on maternity leave. Saying that she did not complete the bonded service period, the authorities refused to return her certificates, a decision upheld by the single judge.

Hearing her appeal, the division bench cited several SC judgments declaring that every woman has a fundamental right to maternity benefits. The judges referred to various provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, especially section 27, which stated that provisions of the Act shall have effect notwithstanding anything inconsistent therewith contained in any contract of service.

Thus, the bench said the bond condition should give way to the rights conferred on women under the Act. It added that though the doctor is not a regular government employee, she is entitled to the same treatment.