Palaniswami to launch election tour from Coimbatore on July 7

Already, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has been visiting many districts to inaugurate completed developmental works and lay the foundation for new projects, apart from holding roadshows without fail to meet the people. Besides, TVK president and actor Vijay is also planning to commence his statewide tour in August from the Cauvery delta area, targeting the farming community.

Palaniswami has been attacking the DMK government on almost every issue, and his main target has been the law and order. During the recent months, Palaniswami met district secretaries many times to review the preparations for the Assembly elections and strengthening of the party’s IT wing. Significantly, during the past few months, the AIADMK has been staging agitations on people’s issues in various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami also announced key appointments in the party apparatus. On Friday, Palaniswami appointed former MP T G Venkateshbabu as one of the organising secretaries. Purasai V S Babu, former MLA, has been made the North Chennai North (West) district’s secretary. Babu replaces Venkatesh Babu. In Kanniyakumari district, R Jeyasudharshan has been made Kanniyakumari West district secretary, while D John Thangam has been made organising secretary.

Madras HC seeks ECI’s reply on AIADMK plea

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit its reply by a week on the petition filed by AIADMK praying for directions to the poll body to take an expeditious decision on the issue of its (ECI) jurisdiction to enquire about the representations submitted by two former MPs and others for freezing the Two Leaves symbol until the internal dispute cases are decided by the civil courts. A division bench of Justices R Subramaniam and K Surendar issued the direction and adjourned the hearing to July 4. Senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for the AIADMK, submitted that about eight weeks have passed by since the high court issued orders to the ECI to decide (within two weeks) on its jurisdiction, but no decision has been taken so far. Prolongation of the matter by the ECI would give an opportunity to the anti-party elements to utilise the situation against the party, he said, adding that the issue would cause inconvenience to the party since it has to prepare for the 2026 polls. ENS