Tamil Nadu cop dragged by history-sheeter’s car for one km in Tiruvallur dist

Sub inspector Anand Kumar and head constable Shankar Dinesh came across Raja’s car around 2 pm and started trailing it on a motorcysle.
A police officer clung to a car during a high-speech chase in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.
A police officer clung to a car during a high-speech chase in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.
CHENNAI: The Tirupati highway in Tiruvallur district witnessed high drama on Thursday afternoon as a policeman was dragged by a history-sheeter’s car for almost a kilometre.

Sources said the incident happened when a team from Zam Bazaar police station was trying to arrest Alagu Raja, an A+ category history-sheeter who has multiple cases of murder and robbery against him, after getting a tip-off that the he was holed up somewhere in Thirupachur.

Sub inspector Anand Kumar and head constable Shankar Dinesh came across Raja’s car around 2 pm and started trailing it on a motorcysle. At one point, they intercepted the car and asked Raja to stop, but he swerved and tried to escape.

In a bid to stop him, Shankar Dinesh held on to the driver’s side door to try and get the key off the ignition slot. He was dragged for about a kilometre after which he lost his balance and fell on the road.

The sources said he escaped with minor bruises and did not sustain head injuries as he was wearing the helmet.

