TN Milk & Diary dept's ‘White Wave’ scheme to turn sick milk co-operative societies profitable

COIMBATORE: The Milk and Dairy Development department has joined hands with educational institutions to revive sick co-operative societies and make them profitable under the ‘Mission White Wave’ project.

Minister for Dairy and Milk Development T Mano Thangaraj on Friday inaugurated in Coimbatore city the first training workshop on the pilot project. MoUs in this regard were signed by the Aavin and two private management education institutes

“There are 1,365 non-functional milk societies in the state. In order to restructure them, two educational institutions, Ratnam Educational Group and Kumaraguru Educational Group, will jointly implement the project. MBA students will be selected from these institutions. Training on cooperative societies will be provided to them in a systematic manner,” the minister said.

Addressing the press after inaugurating the workshop on Friday, Thangaraj said steps will be taken to restructure societies into profitable societies by working with the private educational institutions for a period of three months, he stated.

The minister added that the project will be expanded throughout Tamil Nadu if it is successful, and this will increase milk production, sales of dairy products and the activities of Aavin. He further said that the department has planned to open more Aavin sales centres in rural areas.

“There are 9,232 milk producers’ cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu. Steps are being taken to convert all of these into profit-making societies,” the minister said.