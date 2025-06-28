TN schools to ring water bells, circular soon

KRISHNAGIRI: The School Education Department in Tamil Nadu will soon send circulars to schools asking to commence the 'water bell' programme, announced Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday.



The water bell initiative, which is followed in a few southern states and Puducherry, aims to promote timely intake of drinking water by students to avoid dehydration.



"The Kerala government has been carrying out the water bell initiative for the past two years. In Tamil Nadu, our teachers have been verbally instructing the students to drink more water. Considering the well-being of the children, we have been the first to launch the "Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme". Soon we will send circulars instructing schools to commence the water bell initiative," said Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at a press meet.



Prior to the press meet, the minister participated in the inauguration of the 'STEM Innovation and Learning Centre' in eight schools in Krishnagiri. "Sixteen STEM innovation centres and learning centres have been opened in Krishnagiri district at a cost of Rs 4.44 crore. Out of the 83 STEM innovation centres in the country, Tamil Nadu has 33, and of these, 16 are in Hosur. Students would learn through practical hands-on learning in fields of science, engineering, IT, and other sectors," the minister said.



The minster also participated in a conference organised by teachers of the Tamil Nadu Urdu Primary and Middle School. "Urdu is not a foreign language. It is an Indian language with beautiful literature. As per the 2001 survey, over 6% of the population, roughly around 52 million people, speak Urdu in India," Anbil Mahesh noted.



Later, the minister also participated in the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) events at Mookandapalli, Hosur and Adhiyamankottai in Dharmapuri. "The SLAS aims to improve the performance of teachers and schools for the betterment of students' education," the minister stated.



The minister also announced that over 2,346 vacancies for teachers would be filled soon.