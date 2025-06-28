TNCC chief meets S Ramadoss, says only a courtesy call, no alliance talks

VILLUPURAM: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai met PMK founder S Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam on Friday.

The meeting of a leader of the DMK-led alliance amid the intense leadership tussle under way within the PMK between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss raised eyebrows, especially since Anbumani recently accused the ruling DMK of being behind the tussle. But Ramadoss had later refuted it.

Selvaperunthagai, however, clarified to the media, that the meeting, which lasted roughly for about 30 minutes, was purely a courtesy call. “There is no political angle. Dr Ramadoss has been in public life for 40 years and I met him out of respect,” he said, adding that he enquired about the leader’s health. TNCC vice-president K Vijayan accompanied him.

“There was no discussion about alliances. If the PMK is to join the DMK-led alliance, only Chief Minister M K Stalin can decide that,” Selvaperunthagai said.

He said Anbumani’s remarks blaming the DMK for the PMK’s internal rift reflected his lack of understanding. “Dr Ramadoss is a seasoned politician who will take the right decision in Tamil Nadu’s interest.”

Selvaperunthagai said the meeting happened while en route to Chennai after attending the centenary celebration of late Congress leader Ilayaperumal at Kattumannarkoil, Cuddalore, on Thursday, where senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was present.