An electric bus caught fire near Coimbatore; 26 passengers sustained injuries

COIMBATORE: A private electric bus travelling from Trichy to Coimbatore caught fire after colliding with a road divider near Karumathampatti, on the outskirts of the city, early on Sunday morning.

In the incident, 26 passengers sustained injuries and were subsequently admitted to various hospitals, both public and private, in the Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. The mishap occurred after the driver reportedly fell asleep while at the wheel.

Two lorry drivers who happened to be passing by broke the bus windows and rescued all passengers on board. Following the accident, Karumathampatti police registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to police sources, the bus was travelling from Trichy and, after reaching Tiruppur via the Coimbatore–Avinashi Road, was heading towards Coimbatore with 26 passengers on board. The vehicle was driven by A Pasupathi (29) from Tiruvannamalai, accompanied by his attendant B Abishek (21) from Madurai district.