Decks cleared for induction of new minister in Rangasamy government

PUDUCHERRY: The decks have been cleared for the induction of a new minister in the N Rangasamy-led AINRC-BJP government, with the chief minister submitting a formal recommendation to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) K Kailashnathan on Saturday.

After a 30-minute meeting at Raj Nivas at the weekend, CM Rangasamy confirmed that he has submitted a letter recommending a BJP MLA for induction into the Cabinet. “A BJP minister has resigned. I have recommended another BJP MLA as minister and handed over the letter to the L-G,” he told reporters.

Sources confirmed that BJP legislator A John Kumar from Kamaraj Nagar is likely to be sworn in as minister.

When asked, if Kumar was the nominee, Rangasamy quipped, “You have already put the name in the news,” and he left without giving a direct confirmation.