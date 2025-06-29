Decks cleared for induction of new minister in Rangasamy government

PUDUCHERRY: The decks have been cleared for the induction of a new minister in the N Rangasamy-led AINRC-BJP government, with the chief minister submitting a formal recommendation to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) K Kailashnathan on Saturday.
After a 30-minute meeting at Raj Nivas at the weekend, CM Rangasamy confirmed that he has submitted a letter recommending a BJP MLA for induction into the Cabinet. “A BJP minister has resigned. I have recommended another BJP MLA as minister and handed over the letter to the L-G,” he told reporters.
Sources confirmed that BJP legislator A John Kumar from Kamaraj Nagar is likely to be sworn in as minister.
When asked, if Kumar was the nominee, Rangasamy quipped, “You have already put the name in the news,” and he left without giving a direct confirmation.
Kumar from the minority community and a former Congress MLA who defected to the BJP in 2021, he has long lobbied for a Cabinet berth. He had played a key role in toppling the previous Congress government and secured two seats for the BJP in the 2021 elections – for himself and his son, Vivilian Richards – thus giving strength to the saffron party in the 30-member Assembly.
Kumar’s (expected) inclusion is being seen as a political reward and a move to quell internal dissent. He, along with other MLAs such as P M L Kalyanasundaram, P Angalan, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, and M Sivakankar, formed a dissident bloc.
Their growing association with Jose Charles Martin – son of businessman Santiago Martin –and their open criticism of the government following the BJP’s Lok Sabha defeat in Puducherry had unsettled the party leadership.
The group’s recent lobbying in Delhi reportedly resulted in assurances of greater representation ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, starting with Kumar’s expected induction.
The meeting also reportedly discussed the appointment of three nominated MLAs and corporation chairman, likely to take effect on Monday or Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the BJP has also recommended three functionaries – S Rajasekaran, E Theepaindan, and D Selvam – for the vacant nominated MLA posts.
Rajasekaran, who narrowly lost in Thirunallar to AINRC rebel candidate P R Siva, is recognised for his grassroots work. Theepaindan, a former Congress MLA from Ossudu (SC), joined the BJP but could not contest in 2021 as Sai Saravanan Kumar, the minister (holding Adi Dravidar Welfare portfolio) who resigned on Friday, contested and won the seat. Selvam, a former Hindu Munnani leader and current BJP state vice-president, is acknowledged for his ideological commitment.
The swearing-in of the new minister and the oath-taking ceremony for the nominated MLAs is expected early next week.
Chairman posts in government corporations are also likely to be offered to other dissident MLAs as part of ongoing efforts to maintain party (BJP) unity ahead of the 2026 polls.
These moves reflect the BJP’s strategy to consolidate its base and address internal discontent.