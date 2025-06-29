Four students from TN's Tirunelveli overdose on iron tablets; hospitalised

TIRUNELVELI: A challenge over who among them can consume the most iron supplement tablets provided at their school led to the hospitalisation of four Class 7 students of a government-aided school near Kalakkad from drug overdose on Friday evening. Their health condition is stable, officials said.

On Friday, a medical team visited the school and distributed ferrous sulphate tablet strips to students. Four Class 7 students, all of them aged 12, challenged each other during recess on who can consume the most number of the supplement tablets.

Accordingly, one of the four consumed 15 tablets at once, while the other three consumed seven, three and four of the supplement respectively. After returning to their individual houses in the evening, all four began to complain of severe stomach pain.