Jail project: Coimbatore's Bilichi residents seek safe road connectivity

COIMBATORE: The proposed central prison project in Bilichi, near Karamadai, on the outskirts of Coimbatore district, has caused unease among residents of surrounding villages over the likelihood of lack of convenient road connectivity. They are worried as about land on either side along 500 metres of the Onnipalayam Road could be acquired for the project to replace the facility located at Gandhipuram.

In response, the state highways department has proposed an alternative road that will run between the planned prison campus and a small hill known as Kakkarayan Karadu. Officials said this alternative road will be designed in a square bracket shape, going around the prison campus.

The Onnipalayam Road connects the Sathyamangalam Road and the Mettupalayam Road.

"The proposed alternative route will divert traffic coming from Mettupalayam Road to the right before the prison campus. It will travel approximately 430 m towards the foothills, then turn left for about 700 m toward the east (between the prison and the hill), before returning to the existing road by traveling the same 430 m. The route for public transportation needs to go around the prison campus for half a kilometre," said an official of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Limited.

The jail project will utilise vacant land on both sides of the road, bringing a section of this road onto the edge of the prison campus.

Mettupalayam MLA AK Selvaraj inspected the proposed alternative route plan a week ago. He said that residents from surrounding villages are seeking safe road connectivity, which officials have assured to provide. They also called for the construction of a rail overbridge to cross a stream and the railway track on the Onnipalayam Road. It would ease traffic and improve accessibility to the new prison, MLA Selvaraj said.