Key junctions in Coimbatore set for upgrade to ease traffic congestion

COIMBATORE: In an effort to tackle the increasing traffic congestion, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), in collaboration with traffic experts and private agencies, has launched a study to improve several key junctions. The initiative aims to ease vehicular movement and ensure smoother commutes for residents.

With the city witnessing a rapid rise in the number of vehicles, traffic snarls have become a daily ordeal. Motorists are often forced to travel at a snail's pace, especially during peak hours. Responding to this challenge, the district road safety committee, comprising officials from the CCMC, district administration, police, highways, and other departments, has come up with a series of measures to address the issue.

The CCMC has identified 15 vital junctions for improvement. On Saturday, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran personally inspected four of these junctions. The study will guide future works, including the construction of traffic islands, U-turns, roundabouts, the removal of encroachments, and the widening of roads wherever feasible.