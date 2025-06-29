Key junctions in Coimbatore set for upgrade to ease traffic congestion

COIMBATORE: In an effort to tackle the increasing traffic congestion, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), in collaboration with traffic experts and private agencies, has launched a study to improve several key junctions. The initiative aims to ease vehicular movement and ensure smoother commutes for residents.
With the city witnessing a rapid rise in the number of vehicles, traffic snarls have become a daily ordeal. Motorists are often forced to travel at a snail's pace, especially during peak hours. Responding to this challenge, the district road safety committee, comprising officials from the CCMC, district administration, police, highways, and other departments, has come up with a series of measures to address the issue.
The CCMC has identified 15 vital junctions for improvement. On Saturday, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran personally inspected four of these junctions. The study will guide future works, including the construction of traffic islands, U-turns, roundabouts, the removal of encroachments, and the widening of roads wherever feasible.
The Commissioner also conducted spot inspections in several other areas affected by traffic congestion. These include Sathy Road and Vilankurichi Main Road near Ramakrishnapuram (under North Zone, Ward 20), the Thudiyalur Bus Stand area (Ward 1), and Thadagam Road near Kumarasamy Kulam (under West Zone, Ward 74). Plans for road development and new infrastructure projects are being considered in these locations to further ease traffic flow.
"The corporation is committed to making travel safer and more efficient for all road users. Once the expert team submits its final report, we will begin the necessary infrastructure work as soon as possible," said the Commissioner.
The project has raised hopes among commuters and residents alike, who are optimistic that the planned improvements will bring lasting relief to Coimbatore's ever-growing traffic issues.
Previously, the removal of traffic signals and the introduction of U-turns and roundabouts at certain locations brought some temporary relief. However, a lack of skill among some motorists in using U-turns properly has led to continued bottlenecks at some points.