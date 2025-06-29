Leopard spotted thrice in two months in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: For the third time in the past two months, a wild leopard wandered into a private farmland near Valaithottam village near Palacode and hunted chicken raised by a local farmer. Local residents are increasingly distressed by the leopard's movement and have urged the forest department to take steps to relocate the leopard.

Over the past few months, there have been several reports of wild leopard sightings in forest areas near Palacode, particularly in Valaithottam village, located near the forest’s fringe. Previously, there have been two instances when the leopard attacked farmlands, taking away a domestic dog and a chicken. On Saturday, the leopard hunted another chicken from the farmland, causing panic.

Meanwhile, after the recent incident in Valparai where a child was killed by a leopard, panic has gripped the village again. Speaking to TNIE, S Vinayagam from Valaithottam said, "This is the third time that the leopard has hunted in our fields.