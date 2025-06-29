Scrap nominated MLA system in Puducherry: DMK

PUDUCHERRY: Leader of Opposition and DMK's state organiser R Siva has accused the ruling NR Congress-BJP alliance of acting against the interests of Adi Dravidars. He strongly condemned the removal of a minister belonging to the community (AK Sai Saravanan Kumar) from the cabinet and added that the vacant post must be immediately filled only by a member of the same community.

Recalling earlier events, Siva said the NR Congress initially appointed Adi Dravidar MLA Chandira Priyanka as minister but removed her without any explanation. Now, Sai Saravanan Kumar has also been removed without any justification from the party leadership or the chief minister.

Siva alleged that in the absence of an Adi Dravidar minister, funds earmarked under the special component plan are being diverted and there is also a shortage of engineers in the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department to effectively implement welfare projects.