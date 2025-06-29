Scrap nominated MLA system in Puducherry: DMK

PUDUCHERRY: Leader of Opposition and DMK's state organiser R Siva has accused the ruling NR Congress-BJP alliance of acting against the interests of Adi Dravidars. He strongly condemned the removal of a minister belonging to the community (AK Sai Saravanan Kumar) from the cabinet and added that the vacant post must be immediately filled only by a member of the same community.
Recalling earlier events, Siva said the NR Congress initially appointed Adi Dravidar MLA Chandira Priyanka as minister but removed her without any explanation. Now, Sai Saravanan Kumar has also been removed without any justification from the party leadership or the chief minister.
Siva alleged that in the absence of an Adi Dravidar minister, funds earmarked under the special component plan are being diverted and there is also a shortage of engineers in the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department to effectively implement welfare projects.
Objecting to the direct appointment by the Union Home Ministry, Siva said there is no need for nominated MLAs who cannot be appointed on the recommendations of the elected government in Puducherry.
Earlier, the Puducherry government elected by the people used to decide on appointment of nominated MLAs. Since the BJP came to power at the centre in 2014, the union government has usurped the power for appointment of nominated MLAs, Siva alleged.
Highlighting issues such as overlapping authority and tension between elected and nominated MLAs, Siva said the current system is undermining democracy and law and order. He insisted that either the system be abolished or a clear policy be framed defining the role, qualifications, and powers of nominated MLAs.
The DMK reiterated its long-standing policy that all members of the legislature should be elected by the people and that the power to nominate should rest with the elected government, not the Centre.