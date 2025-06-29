Tamil Nadu govt fined for appealing against teacher appointment in minority aided school

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the state government for filing an appeal against a single judge’s order for approving the appointment of a secondary grade teacher to a minority aided school, the Madras High Court has imposed costs of `1 lakh on the government.

A division bench of justices R Subramanian and K Surendar noted the court, in two division bench judgments, held that the 2011 G.O. (Ms No 181), which makes the teacher eligibility test (TET) mandatory for primary school teachers, will not apply to minority institutions; yet the government has preferred to file the appeal.

It remarked, “Even after the writ court (single judge) decided in favour of the school, the state has decided to pursue an appeal against the order on an issue which is covered by two division bench judgments.”