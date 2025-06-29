Tamil Nadu man held for theft dies in police custody

Nikita allegedly sought Ajithkumar’s help to take her mom inside the temple for darshan before handing him her car key to park the vehicle. Upon returning from the temple, Nikita checked her bag in the car and found that a gold thali chain, two gold bangles, and two gold rings, totalling 9.5 sovereigns, were missing. She then lodged a complaint with the temple authorities and a police complaint at the Thirupuvanam police station.

Police said, Ajithkumar was taken for interrogation but was released on Friday. Later, a special police team took him for interrogation on Saturday.

During inquiry, he was allegedly beaten up for providing contradictory information and subsequently died in custody.

“It is yet to be confirmed whether the jewellery were stolen by him,” the sources said. A case has been registered under Section 176 of BNSS (procedure for police investigations of cognizable offences). His body has been shifter to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem.

SP Ashish is holding inquiry with the policemen.