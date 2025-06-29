TN Health minister treks 21 km through forest to inspect remote PHC in Poombarai

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian walked over 21 kilometres through dense terrain and forest cover in the early hours of Sunday to inspect a remote Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Poombarai, located in the Kodaikanal taluk.

According to an official release, aiming to get an accurate picture of the processes and identify areas for improvement, the Minister took a surprise inspection of the PHC in Poombarai. In order to check the facility, he undertook a 21-kilometre walk through the forest to reach the location.

During the inspection, the Minister found two doctors, nurses and supporting staff present and working at the facility on Sunday morning. While one doctor is from Dindigul, the other is from Pudukottai. The staff informed him that they did not have any quarters to stay in at the facility. However, three staff quarters have now been constructed and will soon be opened.

The Minister also hosted a mini tea party on the premises to appreciate the dedication and duty of the doctors and nurses.